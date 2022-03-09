North Dakota had 101 traffic deaths in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic fatalities in North Dakota reached triple figures for the third straight year.

The state Department of Transportation says 101 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, following back-to-back years of 100 fatalities. Of those who died last year, 43 were not wearing seat belts.

Alcohol was involved in 31 fatalities and excessive speed was a factor in 27 deaths.

Eight motorcyclists and nine pedestrians were killed in 2021.

Traffic fatalities in 2022 are trending lower than 2021 with 11 deaths since the start of the year. There were 14 fatalities for the same time period in 2021.