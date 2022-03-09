Regulators to consider Keystone XL pipeline’s exit

PIERRE, S.D. – More than a year after President Biden revoked the federal permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, lawyers for the project are asking South Dakota regulators to consider nearly all activities in the state officially ended.

Parent company TC Energy has filed a motion with the state’s Public Utilities Commission asking the three-member panel to release a $15.6 million road bond that regulators required as part of the 2010 decision granting the South Dakota permit.

The commission will also consider TC Energy’s request to approve removal of the public liaison officer in South Dakota, saying her work is finished.