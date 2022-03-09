Richland County deputy injured in crash during traffic stop

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Richland County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a traffic stop Tuesday when her squad car was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 29.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of I-29 when the driver of a pickup failed to move over and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl says the deputy was taken to a Fargo hospital with a broken right arm.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in Breckenridge.

The crash remains under investigation.