Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

Minneapolis teachers on strike (Fox 9)

MINNEAPOLIS – Teachers have hit the picket lines at public schools across Minneapolis, calling their strike a fight to ensure “safe and stable schools” for students and for better wages for the lowest-paid support staff.

Many families of the 29,000 students in the district are worried. They fear an extended walkout by the nearly 3,300 teachers could mean a return to the struggles of balancing work and child care they have faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

No talks are scheduled. Union leaders and school officials made it clear the sides are far apart.