Fargo’s South Plaza Shopping Center to be razed, entire block redeveloped

FARGO (KVRR) – Big changes are coming to a Fargo neighborhood that’s been home to several well-known businesses for decades.

The Craig Companies of Fargo is planning to purchase and redevelop the aging South Plaza Shopping Center along South University Drive. The deal also includes several rental homes on the west side of the same block, along 13-1/2 St. S.

Developer Jesse Craig says after the sale is completed, the entire block, including Duane’s House of Pizza, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, CJ’s Kitchen, and every home will be removed.

Plans call for a mixed-use development, including commercial businesses on the main floor and apartments on the upper floors. Craig says the project has been in the works for about 3 years and says he’s negotiating with current tenants.

Duane’s House of Pizza said on Facebook that there are no plans to move away.

“We will be staying right where we are. There might be a little shuffling during redevelopment, but we aren’t going anywhere. In fact, in the end, we’ll be on the same side of the block…just in a shiny new home!”

Craig says some of the homes may be moved and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The sale is scheduled to close in June. Craig says the project is expected to cost more than $30 million.