Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Fargo.

Police say the man was hit shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at the corner 5th St. North and NP Ave. in front of the Fargo bus depot.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver was not cited or arrested. The incident remains under investigation.