Pet Connection: Meet Lainey

Plus. an urgent call for foster homes for 4 Luv of Dog Rescue

In this week’s Pet Connection, we’ve got a big ole cuddle bug who wants to know her new family will be there for her always.

Meet Lainey from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue!

She’s a Pit Bull/Mastiff mix tipping the scales at nearly 100 pounds. She’s almost three years old, but still wants to be your lap puppy.

Lainey does have some separation issues, so she’ll want to make sure her new family always comes home to her.

That’s why she doesn’t do very well in a kennel, but her foster mom is working with her on that.

She would be best as the only dog in the home, but she could get along with a second, submissive dog. She gets along famously with her foster family’s bloodhound.

Lainey loves being active and going on adventures, but she doesn’t mind just lounging around while at home.

If Lainey is the girl for you, click here to learn more about her.

4 Luv of Dog is also putting out an urgent call for foster homes after a rural facility came into 50 dogs that need immediate placement. More than half of them are puppies. Click here to learn more about how to apply to be a foster parent.