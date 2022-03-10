Republican Bill Would Ban Oil from Iran and Venezuela

Also call on the president to end COVID-19 travel restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven have joined fellow Republicans in introducing a bill to ban oil and natural gas imports from Iran and Venezuela.

Hoeven says the Biden administration’s willingness to do business with two adversaries is troubling, just as the U.S. bans imports of Russian oil.

They want to expand U.S. energy production to strengthen both the economy and national security.

“The Biden administration continues to look to other countries for oil and gas, countries that have human rights issues, countries that have worse environmental standards, that makes no sense.,” said Hoeven.

“We need to produce more oil and gas here at home, we can do it if the administration will just take the handcuffs off.”

Hoeven and a large group of fellow Republicans are also calling on the president to end COVID-19 travel restrictions including masking and testing requirements for travel to the U.S.

The federal mask mandate for domestic travel was just extended to April 18.