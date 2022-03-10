SUV Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Semi Near Ardoch

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A head-on crash near Ardoch, North Dakota has claimed the life of one driver.

It happened around 10 Thursday morning on Highway 81, one mile from the town.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a SUV drove into the direct path of an oncoming semi on a curve in the highway.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time.

The 78-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi from Bancroft, Wisconsin had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.