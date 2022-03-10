Winning Northstar Cash Jackpot Ticket Sold In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A lucky lottery ticket buyer in Moorhead is now $56,000 richer.

A Northstar Cash ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

It was purchased at Orton’s Moorhead Holiday on 30th Avenue South.

The store will get a $562 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever holds it will have to claim the prize in person at the Minnesota Lottery Roseville office since it is greater than $50,000.