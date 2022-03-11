ND Democrats talk childcare & infrastructure with The White House

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota politicians and leaders speak with the White House about how President Biden’s priorities are shaping the state.

Retiring Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman and House Minority Leader Josh Boschee thanked the president for advocating for childcare and infrastructure. They say North Dakota used American Rescue Plan money to keep childcare providers open by giving them grants and pay their staff better.

President of the North Dakota Farmers Union Mark Watne agrees with Biden saying there needs to be more competition to lower prices. Watne says four companies have a monopoly on places farmers and ranchers can buy seed and sell their products to.

“We in North Dakota join President Biden in the fact that if you don’t have adequate childcare, one leg of your economy’s stool is falling,” Heckaman said.

“This lack of competition has led to high costs and lower returns for farmers and ranchers and it’s emptied out our local communities,” Watne said.

No Republicans were part of the meeting.