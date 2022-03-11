Online scam claims to sell cats in Leonard, North Dakota

Cat scam 1

Cat scam 2

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an online scam involving websites that claim breed and sell cats in Leonard, North Dakota.

Detective Joe Gress says victims in Washington state, Michigan, New York, and Florida lost between $550 and $2,500 when they ordered cats that were never delivered. None of the victims were from the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The websites claim to be based in Leonard and include a phone number with a 701 area code, but Gress says there’s no evidence of anyone breeding cats in or around the Leonard area.

The sheriff’s office has been aware of the scam since 2020.

The breeders in question are:

Pure Maine Coon Cattery

Breed: Maine Coon Cat

Website: puremainecoon.com

Fold Kitti

Breed: Scottish Fold Cat and Scottish Fold Munchkin Cat

Website: foldkitti.com

Munchkin Cat Cattery

Breed: Munchkin Cats

Website: No longer available

Danfo Kittens

Breed: Unknown

Website: No longer available