Online scam claims to sell cats in Leonard, North Dakota
FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an online scam involving websites that claim breed and sell cats in Leonard, North Dakota.
Detective Joe Gress says victims in Washington state, Michigan, New York, and Florida lost between $550 and $2,500 when they ordered cats that were never delivered. None of the victims were from the Fargo-Moorhead area.
The websites claim to be based in Leonard and include a phone number with a 701 area code, but Gress says there’s no evidence of anyone breeding cats in or around the Leonard area.
The sheriff’s office has been aware of the scam since 2020.
The breeders in question are:
Pure Maine Coon Cattery
Breed: Maine Coon Cat
Website: puremainecoon.com
Fold Kitti
Breed: Scottish Fold Cat and Scottish Fold Munchkin Cat
Website: foldkitti.com
Munchkin Cat Cattery
Breed: Munchkin Cats
Website: No longer available
Danfo Kittens
Breed: Unknown
Website: No longer available