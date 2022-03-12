Lake Aggasiz Pacers continue St. Patrick’s Day Run Tradition

Moorhead, Minn.(KVRR)–The Lake Agassiz Pacers are the longest running group in red river valley they started in 1973 and have been doing their St Patty’s day run annually since 1975, it returns after a year off from COVID-19.

“It’s been really exciting to come back together finally after a year off from the pandemic and to see a great turnout,” says runner Henry Beach.

This event has been going on since 1975 with the exception of last year being cancelled due to COVID.

Around 150 runners came to participate in two separate races a five K and 10K, the race is a week earlier than the usual date on St Patrick’s day, runners embraced the cold even though it affected running conditions.

They started behind the railroad tracks in Moorhead adjacent from Swing Barrel Brewing

The trail went through a residential neighborhood nearby, past the courthouse and the water station.

“This is the first time I’ve done this but It was pretty cold, Ice more than the weather, the wind wasn’t too bad but the icy spots were pretty rough,” Beach says.

“The path was a little sketchy today, there is a little bit of snow a little bit of ice, it’s cold out there I think it was a bout four or five degrees when everybody started, but there is no wind and the sun is shining and people are here to support us,” says Lake Aggasiz Pacers President Charles Elhard.

After the race runners were welcomed back to Swing Barrel Brewing for Pizza, Coffee, and Beer. What better way to celebrate a successful run.

“It’s really exciting to be able to organize this and to just see people show up for you, and come out for the cause, support the small nonprofit.” Elhard says.