Tom Brady Out of Retirement & Cousins/Vikings Agree To New Deal

TAMPA, Fla. & MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Meanwhile in Minnesota, the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a one-year contract extension. His agent announced the deal.

Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary cap charge of more than $45 million. That made it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading him or extending him with a deal to flatten out his guaranteed money.

The Vikings opted to keep Cousins for at least the near future, with new head coach Kevin O’Connell on board. O’Connell and Cousins developed a strong relationship when they were with Washington together in 2017.