Two From Fargo on Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people from Fargo were on board a small plane that made an emergency landing in Minot on Friday.

42-year-old Jonathan Schilling was piloting the single engine Cirrus plane when it started having mechanical issues.

He landed in an open field near 55th Street and 19th Avenue Northeast around 4 in the afternoon.

Schilling and his passenger, 41-year-old Amanda McKinnon, were not hurt.

The plane has minor damage from the landing.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.