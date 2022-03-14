Fargo Entrepreneur Plans Run for Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can add another name to the long list of candidates for Fargo City Commission.

Jodi Plecity tells KVRR that she is getting into the race and will release the details in a few days.

She has already started social media pages for her campaign.

Plecity is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Peoples Rising Academy, a life change program.

She is also a driving force behind the “Garden of Healing” in Urban Plains Park in south Fargo.

That makes 8 candidates so far in the race for two seats on the commission in June.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig announced that he will not run for another term.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn still hasn’t announced his plans.

The filing deadline is April 11 with the election on June 14.