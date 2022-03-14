Fire damages Lake Park American Legion Hall

Fire Chief Dave Coufal said it was a very hot fire, one of the hotter fires they’ve had to fight.

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KFGO-KVRR) – Fire caused heavy damage to the Lake Park, Minnesota American Legion.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m Sunday by a passerby.

Police Chief Brady Burnside said there was significant heat and smoke damage, mostly to the interior of the building.

There’s also lots of debris and smoke damage.

Burnside said an east wall that burned through to the outside contained a large number of photos of auxiliary members who were destroyed by the fire.

He said decades of the club’s history was lost however, firefighters were able to save other memorabilia including some military items from another part of the building.

No one was in the building when the fire broke out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Lake Park firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Callaway, Hitterdal, Audubon, and Hawley.