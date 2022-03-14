LIVE: It’s Easy As A Text Message To Help People Transition Out Of Homelessness

United Way's "Home for Good" Baskets Will Help 120 Families Transition Into Permanent Homes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You can help people transition out of homelessness with something as simple as a text message.

United Way of Cass Clay is creating “Home for Good” baskets for the third year in a row.

The baskets are filled with home essentials, everything from cleaning supplies to dishes to bedding.

They help people feel at home when they get a new home.

Each basket costs 250 dollars.

That’s where you can come in, and help the United Way by donating money towards a basket.

The goal is to help 120 families.

Tiffany McShane, Community Engagement Director for United Way of Cass-Clay, says, “We’re about halfway there and so we still do need the community’s help. The great news is there’s plenty of time to do that. You can give between now and April 4th.”

You can donate on the United Way of Cass-Clay’s website by clicking here or by simply texting “GiveCassClay” to 85511.