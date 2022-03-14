Minnesota man says he was arrested after purchasing stolen gun from Scheels

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo-based Scheels is being sued by a Rochester, Minnesota man who claims he ended up being arrested after he purchased a stolen gun from the Scheels store in Rochester.

Umon Moore says in a federal lawsuit that while he was target shooting with friends in Tennessee in November, 2021, a law enforcement officer was checking serial numbers at the gun range and determined that Moore’s handgun has been stolen.

The complaint says Moore was arrested and detained, and the used gun that Scheels sold to Moore was confiscated.

“On June 4, 2020, Scheels Rochester store purchased a stolen semiautomatic handgun from a person without first taking reasonable measures to ensure the handgun being purchased was legally owned by such person and, in turn, legal for Scheels to purchase and later resell,” the complaint says.

“By its purchasing the stolen handgun from a person without first taking reasonable measures to ensure that such handgun was legally owned thereby and, in turn, legal for Scheels to purchase and later resell, Scheels breached its duty of care to the public and Plaintiff as potential purchasers.”

Moore is seeking more than $75,000 for financial loss, embarrassment, humiliation, emotional distress, mental anguish and injury to his reputation.

Scheels was not immediately available for comment.