Nearly $16 million will be spent to improve North Dakota parks

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department is outlining its plans to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park near Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.

The park system had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping.