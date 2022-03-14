SkyWest ordered to continue service to Devils Lake, Jamestown

WASHINGTON (KVRR-KFGO) – The U.S. Dept. of Transportation has ordered Skywest Airlines continue to serve 29 smaller cities, including two cities in North Dakota that rely on the federally-funded Essential Air Service.

The order prevents Skywest from discontinuing service until an alternate airline is in place.

The Utah-based airline, flying under the United Express brand, notified federal officials last week that it plans to eliminate service by June 10. The company cited a lack of pilots for the decision.

The flights are part of the EAS program. Skywest has been providing daily flights between Devils Lake, Jamestown and Denver since 2014.

Interested carriers have been asked to submit their proposals by April 11.