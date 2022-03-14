Snow is melting while some drains remain frozen

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You may notice some extra liquid on sidewalks and the roads with temperatures warming up snow is starting to melt.

Officials urge pedestrians and drivers to be safe, sidewalks could be slicker to walk on and at night the water on the road can freeze and turn into black ice, and sitting water in the roads can cause potholes.

Public Works Services say it’s typical to see people have their storm inlets frozen shut and liquid can build up if this is the case.

“The much awaited warm weather is coming right, and with the snow melting and we get water on the street, sometimes people will notice issues with the storm inlets around their home, as far as them being plugged, or backed up or frozen shut, and then the water will start backing up on the street. Residents might try to open up the drain in front of their home,” Fargo Public Works Services Manager Paul Fiechtner said.

It is common for people with ice chippers to attempt to open up drains in front of their homes.