Eagles Elementary Students give muffins, notes for good cause

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -Sweet things from students at Eagles Elementary school as they raise awareness about bullying.

Fifth graders wrote kind messages and baked muffins for Touchmark residents during their meeting on Monday and personally hand-delivered the goods to pleasant surprise from residents for the No Place for Hate program sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League.

They’re happy to be involved in a program doing good for the community to combat bias and create an inclusive environment.

“We teach people to be upstanders. We had somebody….knit a bunch of blue hats just for school. We had a blue hat day where each of us got a blue hat and all of us in the school wore it that day, the color blue stands for anti-bullying,” says Reva, a 5th-grader at Eagles Elementary.

Eagle Elementary students usually work with Touchmark residents each year sending art projects and fun notes, this is their first time back since the COVID-19 hiatus kept them from visiting.