Equal Pay Day sheds light on unequal wages

Equal pay day is bringing attention to the gender pay gap in our country, North Dakota ranks pretty low out of all the other states for equal pay.

“It’s not that complicated that employers should recognize… Pay women the same as you pay men for the same job. That’s the bottom line,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.

“We have so much work to do and I have my daughter here with me and she’s a college freshman and I think of how important it is that we’re having these conversations today, but how much work we have to do to make sure that the next generation receives equal pay and that they’re valued and know their worth,” Dem-NPL State Rep. Ruth Buffalo of Fargo said.

“Can you imagine one of these days young people will look back and say can you believe there was a time when women didn’t make the same amount as men did for the same work?” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

According to the U.S. Census’ AmericasHealthRanking.org, and the National Women’s Law Center, North Dakota women make about 75 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make. That ranks 44th in the nation.

11.8 percent of women in North Dakota live in poverty 37.5 percent of single mothers in North Dakota live in poverty. Eight percent of women between the ages of 19 and 64 are uninsured.

At this rate, women will make over 400,000 less than men in a career which impacts things like bills, rent and credit scores.

“By providing opportunities, more protections, collective bargaining for higher pay, better benefits in the workplace, closing the pay gap, increasing the federal minimum wage is a start. Men can definitely help by amplifying the voices of their women counterparts, providing space for women’s voices to be heard and acknowledging their intellectual value. So I think that’s a good start,” Buffalo said.

North Dakota Workforce Development says wages overall are going up in North Dakota and across the nation.