PIT Maneuver Used To Stop Fargo Woman Driving Through Closed Construction Zone

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman is arrested in Grand Forks after driving through a closed construction zone and refusing to pull over.

Police tried to stop 21-year-old Karley Litchy around 11:30 Monday night.

They say she hit road closed signs and kept driving for several blocks through downtown until police used a pit maneuver to stop her vehicle.

Litchy was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with DUI, fleeing, and driving under suspension.

She was also cited for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and open container.