Red River Valley Fair Cancels Vince Neil Concert

"Circumstances beyond anyone's control"

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bad news for fans looking forward to seeing Vince Neil in concert at the Red River Valley Fair this summer.

The show has been canceled due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control according to fair operators.

Tickets for the July 16 concert with Neil, Great White and Vixen will be refunded.