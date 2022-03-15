UPDATE: Names Released in Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday in Mahnomen Co.

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Names are released in a chase and officer involved shooting in Mahnomen County on Sunday.

Minnesota BCA says 20-year-old Shequoya Basswood of Mahnomen is being treated for gunshot injuries at Sanford in Fargo.

The deputy who shot her is Dakota Czerny who has been with Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office for one year.

He is on standard administrative leave.

BCA says Basswood was behind the wheel of a fleeing vehicle that was stopped by Deputy Czerny with a PIT maneuver, sending the vehicle into a ditch in Naytahwaush.

Two of the six occupants of the vehicle fled.

As the deputy was attempting to detain the four people who remained on scene, Basswood pulled out a gun.

She was shot a short time later.

It is unclear if Basswood fired her weapon.

BCA continues to investigate including looking at body and dash camera footage.

They are still seeking one male who fled the scene.