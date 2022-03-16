Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Anita Knutson in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) — The murder of an 18-year-old Minot State University student in 2007 is no longer a mystery.

Police announcing Wednesday afternoon the arrest of Anita Knutson’s former roommate.

34-year-old Nichole Rice, formerly Nichole Thomas, was taken into custody while she was working as a civilian on Minot Air Force Base.

Knutson was found stabbed to death in her apartment.

The police chief credits the tv show “Cold Justice”, which assists in unsolved homicide cases, with resources and experts in being able to solve the case.

“There was never enough to arrest her, but I would say she was always a person of interest in this case, said Chief John Klug.

“Finally, my heart goes out to the family. I wish we could have solved this sooner but at the same time I’m glad to say we have the person responsible for the murder of Anita Knutson in custody.”

The chief did not get into details about what led them to Rice or a motive.

She is in the Ward County Jail and charged with murder.