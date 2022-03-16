Gate for F-M Diversion delivered

NEAR HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – The first of three gates for the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion has been delivered south of Horace.

It weighs 47-and-a-half tons and will be used for the diversion inlet structure.

The gate is being delivered in pieces from five semis over two days. The other gates will arrive in the next two weeks.

The gates will control the amount of water flowing into the diversion channel.

The Army Corps of Engineers say they were built in Georgia and Alabama and took 14,000 hours to build.