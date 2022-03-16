Noem signs bill banning donations for election costs

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill to bar state election officials from accepting donations for election operating costs.

Noem took aim at a 2020 donation by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan donated $350 million nationwide to help local election offices collect and count ballots.

Noem has joined in accusing the social media platform of censorship as part of its campaign against misinformation.

The Center for Technology and Civic Life has said its grant program helped make the 2020 election the most secure in history while turnout soared even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.