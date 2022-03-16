Watch: Zelenskyy tells Congress ‘We need you right now’

Zelenskyy is rallying support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday in appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, “I call on you to do more.” Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation as he appeared on the video screen.

President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which some people say would risk escalating the war with Russia.