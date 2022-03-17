AMBER Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Boy in Pope County, MN

Robert Ramirez, 2

POPE CO., Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy in Minnesota who they believe was abducted.

Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child.

Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert Ramirez was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.



Ramirez was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.



If you have seen or know his whereabouts, please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.