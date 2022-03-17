LIVE: Spotlight On Ink, Leadership & Championships

Ink, leadership and championships are all in this month's publications from Spotlight Media

Ink, leadership and championships are all in this month’s publications from Spotlight Media.

Fargo Monthly highlights the Metro’s tattoo shops. You can learn more about local tattoo artists and styles.

Then Fargo Inc. showcases the United Way’s 35 Under 35 Leadership Program.

You can read not just about women involved, but get the lessons they’re learning yourself.

Spotlight Media’s Brady Drake says, “So we’re talking speeches on uncovering your core values. Tips on leadership, community involvement, self reflection, crucial conversation, all that sort of good stuff.”

You can also pick up the commemorative Championship edition of Bison Illustrated this month. The magazines are available for free at stores all around the FM Metro.