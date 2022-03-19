Celtic Festival honors culture and traditions

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KVRR)- Dozens gathered for the 18th annual Celtic Festival in Moorhead, the event is focused on honoring the Celtic culture and traditions.

People gathered to enjoy the customs, the history, and traditional Celtic food.

There are displays of art, a live folktale reading and live music to enjoy.

The entry was ten dollars and this was the first time in two years that the event was in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A celebration of the seven Celtic nations, so we’re celebrating the nations of Britney, Cornwall, Aleman, Greece, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. It’s kind of a celebration of their different customs, so we have a lot of different music performances, dance performances, story telling, we’ll have some bagpipe performances, and a lot of different things there,” said Trevor Magnuson, Recreation Coordinator, Moorhead.

The organizers are excited for the event to be back in full swing.