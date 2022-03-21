Becker County: Tentative agreement reached with Teamsters Local 320

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Becker County administrators say a tentative agreement has been reached with representatives of Teamsters Local 320, who were set to go on strike as early as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

“Becker County has reached a tentative agreement with Teamsters 320 during negotiations this last Saturday. The bargaining unit will vote on the contract this Tuesday evening, and Becker County will consider the contract at its next regular County Board meeting scheduled for April 5th.”

More than 173 employees of the Becker County Courthouse and Human Services units previously rejected the county’s offer and filed their intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

Terms of the tentative agreement weren’t immediately disclosed.