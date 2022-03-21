Charges: Longtime sex crimes fugitive tried to bribe victim from jail

Curtis Brovold

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Prosecutors say a man who was captured in Mexico after evading sex crime charges in Moorhead for more than two decades tried to silence his victim by paying her off.

Court documents say that while in custody, 67-year-old Curtis Brovold sent text messages to two people, asking that they help track down the victim and to offer her “anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 in cash to not testify against him.”

The complaint says Brovold’s messages “made comments regarding such things being done all the time,” and claimed that offering the victim money not to testify is “not illegal”.

The messages were sent between Jan. 21 and Jan. 30. Brovold is charged with felony attempted bribery.

In 2000, Brovold was charged with criminal sexual conduct and using a minor in a sexual performance. He’s accused of luring a 14-year-old girl by computer and having sex with her at a Moorhead motel.

In January, Brovold was arrested at his home in Mexico and remains in the Clay County Jail.