Fargodome’s Next Big Concert Announced: Machine Gun Kelly

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargodome has lined up its next big concert: Machine Gun Kelly with opening acts WILLOW and Avril Lavigne.

You can catch them on Wednesday, July 27.

The Fargo stop is just one of 52 dates for Kelly’s international “Mainstream Sellout Tour”.

It is the multi-platinum selling artist’s first ever arena tour.

Machine Gun Kelly has amassed over 15 billion streams and sold over 10 million albums.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 at Ticketmaster.com.