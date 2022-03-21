Investigation leads to large fentanyl seizure in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Two people in Moorhead have been arrested for transporting fentanyl from Chicago.

Moorhead Police say 53-year-old Marcellus Beasley and 29-year-old Hannah Haaland were pulled over on Friday on I-94 in Clay County on their way back from Illinois.

The suspects handed over small bags containing 50 grams of powered fentanyl. The drugs have a street value of $15,000.

Beasley and Haaland each face a charge of First Degree Felony Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Moorhead Police say they have responded to seven overdoses this year and 63 in 2021.