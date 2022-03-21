Victoria Johnson Joins Crowded Fargo City Commission Race

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We now have 9 declared candidates for Fargo City Commission.

Victoria Johnson is the latest person to get in the race.

The Family Advocate is a native of Uganda and graduate of Fargo South.

Johnson believes more female voices are needed on the commission.

She also says special assessments are creating a burden on homeowners.

Two seats are open on the June ballot.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig is not running again and Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has not yet announced his intentions.