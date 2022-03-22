LIVE: Honor Flight Raising Money With Designer Purse Raffle As They Prepare To Restart Flights

Designer Purse Raffle Set For This Saturday In Dilworth

You, Louis Vuitton and Kate Spade can help send local veterans to Washington, D.C.

The Veterans Honor Flight is hosting a designer purse bingo fundraiser this Saturday at TAK Music Venue in Dilworth.

Tickets are $40 for a chance to win purses valued up to $2000.

The Honor Flight is taking off to Washington, D.C. with local veterans next month for the first time in two and a half years after a lengthy delay due to COVID.

Even though there haven’t been any flights, they’ve been eagerly raising money in anticipation of getting to take veterans to our Nation’s Capital once again.

Lori Ishaug with the Honor Flight says, “They’re very important to us. It costs over $160,000 for one flight. We charter our own plane. And so we had to take a little bit of a break during COVID, but we’re back full force. We did Giving Hearts Day which turned out wonderful.”

Click here for more information about the designer purse bingo and the Honor Flight.