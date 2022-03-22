Leah duCharme named District Court Judge based in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz announced Leah duCharme is replacing Seventh Judicial District Judge Amber B. Gustafson who announced her resignation.

According to the governor’s office, duCharme is a senior shareholder at Gjesdahl Law practicing primarily family law, including marriage dissolutions, child custody, paternity, child and spousal support, domestic violence, protective orders, adoption, and guardianships. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Moorhead State University and her Juris Doctorate from University of North Dakota School of Law. According to her biography on Gjesdahl Law’s website, duCharme joined the firm in 2000 as a paralegal and became a practicing attorney in 2007.

duCharme will be chambered in Moorhead.