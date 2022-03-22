Suspect hospitalized after hiding from officers in icy slough

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says law enforcement officers carried a “severely hypothermic” man out of a slough Monday evening, following a pursuit that began on I-94 in Stutsman County.

Capt. Bryan Niewind says it all started at 7:21 p.m. when a state trooper attempted to stop the man on I-94 for traveling 98 mph east of Jamestown.

Niewind says the driver exited the interstate and headed north toward Spiritwood. About ¼ mile north of Co. Rd. 40, the vehicle left the road and became stuck in a slough on the west side of the road. The 22-year-old driver fled on foot and hid in a slough about a ¼ mile west of 94th Ave. SE.

Niewind says after the man had been in the ice-cold slough for about two hours, Stutsman County deputies and state troopers located the suspect, entered the slough and carried him out.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a hospital in Fargo. His condition was not released.

Two adult passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man remained in the car and were detained.

Charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.