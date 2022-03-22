Vitalant Testing Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Blood donors looking to see if they have necessary antibodies to fight off a new COVID-19 variant for immunocompromised patients are turning to Vitalant.

The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease. It’s used to help patients in a critical state of need to get antibodies up.

It’s especially important for people who are at high-risk for COVID-19.

“It could mean the difference between life and death, they need those antibodies to fight through it. Their body isn’t doing it for them and this is a source that they’ve found to be helpful for those patients that are in a critical state,” Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl said.

You can learn more about how to sign up and see if you have enough antibodies to donate blood through vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.