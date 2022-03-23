Fargo military police unit receives alert for possible mobilization

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization.

The 191st Military Police Company would be deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in the late summer.

The unit is headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. If mobilized, the National Guard says about 155 Soldiers are expected to be deployed about one year.

This is the third overseas mobilization for the 191st Military Police Company. In 2012, about 30 Soldiers served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nine months and about 180 Soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. In January 2021, about 60 Soldiers from the unit served with the 816th Military Police Company in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility includes 21 nations, stretching from Northeast Africa and the Middle East to Central and South Asia.