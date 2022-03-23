Food & shelf stable milk donated to Great Plains by Cass-Clay & NDSU SAAC

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass-Clay Creamery and North Dakota State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council make big food and milk donations to Great Plains Food Bank.

It comes as the nonprofit says milk is in urgent need, is one of the most requested items, and not often donated, at food pantries.

Cass-Clay delivered more than 24,000 shelf stable Giving Cow milks. Great Plains says it will help the more 121,000 people facing hunger in our area.

NDSU’s donation is part of the Summit Food Fight Challenge where schools in the Summit League support local organizations that fight hunger.

“Our company is very focused on helping communities, partner with local things like NDSU and we still feel that’s an important part of the business,” Cass-Clay Creamery General Manager Steve Boll said.

“We talk a lot at NDSU about how much our community gives to us, so it’s a great opportunity for us to give back,” NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen said.

Giving Cow milks have a one year shelf life.