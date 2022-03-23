Litchville-Marion kindergarteners learn about weather from Rob Kupec

LITCHVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – Kindergartners at Litchville-Marion Elementary School get a special weather reading.

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec read a couple of books to the students as part of their learning about weather in Mrs. Coleman’s class.

Then the kids asked a lot of really good questions about storms, how rain forms and how the weather is done on TV.

Then Rob asked the kids some questions.

“Rob: When there’s a tornado drill, where do you guys go?

Claire: To the locker room.

Rob: and why do you go to the locker room?

Claire: To stay Safe.

Rob: How warm would you like it to be?

Ainsley: 69 degrees

Rob: oh we can probably do that pretty soon.

A couple of kids even wanted to know about Rob’s recent vacation because they noticed he had not been on the air last week.