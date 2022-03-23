Litchville-Marion kindergarteners learn about weather from Rob Kupec
LITCHVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – Kindergartners at Litchville-Marion Elementary School get a special weather reading.
KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec read a couple of books to the students as part of their learning about weather in Mrs. Coleman’s class.
Then the kids asked a lot of really good questions about storms, how rain forms and how the weather is done on TV.
Then Rob asked the kids some questions.
“Rob: When there’s a tornado drill, where do you guys go?
Claire: To the locker room.
Rob: and why do you go to the locker room?
Claire: To stay Safe.
Rob: How warm would you like it to be?
Ainsley: 69 degrees
Rob: oh we can probably do that pretty soon.
A couple of kids even wanted to know about Rob’s recent vacation because they noticed he had not been on the air last week.