Murder charges dropped in beating death of man in Hawley

Christopher Greywater

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County prosecutors have dismissed 2nd degree murder charges against Christopher Greywater, the man charged in the death of Lucas Lacroix Smith.

After Greywater’s trial ended with a hung jury, prosecutors requested additional evidence to be tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to clarify issues that were raised during the trial.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says prosecutors still believe Greywater is responsible, but he says based on the test results, it was determined that a case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

In April, 2020, Hawley police responded to the 2300 block of Meadow Lane for someone ringing doorbells and knocking on doors. Police determined that the 50-year-old Smith was assaulted inside a home. Smith had been beaten with a pool cue.

Greywater was charged with 2nd degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

The case is still considered active and open. Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact Hawley Police at 218-483-4666.