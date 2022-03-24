Fargo Woman Arrested on Warrants After Domestic Disturbance and Fleeing Police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman faces three felony charges including reckless endangerment/domestic violence and fleeing police after a disturbance Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of 18th Avenue South and the victim identified the suspect involved as Daynea Manning of Fargo.

She fled as police arrived but was later tracked down in the 300 block of 30th Avenue South.

Manning was arrested on unrelated warrants and taken to the Cass County Jail.

A bond hearing is set for Friday morning.