Man accused of refusing firefighters access to smoky apartment arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A man who authorities say wouldn’t allow Fargo firefighters to check on smoke coming from an apartment has been arrested for endangerment by fire and possession of meth paraphernalia.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 107 12th St. S at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday. A resident of the apartment complex called 911 when they heard smoke detectors going off. Firefighters and police located smoke coming from a lower level apartment.

Authorities say the tenant, Michael Gil, refused to open the door, and crews had to force their way inside. The fire had already been extinguished.

Damage was estimated to be less than $100. No injuries were reported.