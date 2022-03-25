LIVE: KVRR’s Marshall Downing To Take The Stage With FMCT

"A Few Good Men" Plays At Hjemkomst Center The Next 2 Weekends

Fargo/Moorhead Community Theater’s newest show has a face familiar to folks who watch KVRR Local News.

Friday is opening night for “A Few Good Men” at the Hjemkomst Center. The military legal drama tries to unravel who was responsible for the death of a soldier on a military base.

KVRR Morning Meteorologist Marshall Downing is in the cast.

It’s his second time on stage with FMCT.

Him, his castmates and the crew have been working at a breakneck pace to get the show ready in just six weeks.

He says, “The fact that we were able to crank through this one as quickly as it was, and with COVID procedures earlier on and stuff, making sure getting everything organized, definitely took some doing, so I’m very grateful for our director and stage manager who were able to be on top of things as they were.”

The show at 7:30 p.m. on March 25th & 26th, then again on March 30th and April 1st & 2nd.

Click here for ticket information.